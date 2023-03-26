Follow us on Image Source : PTI CM Yogi criticises Congress, says 'people immersed in corruption cannot hold Satyagraha'

Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: The Congress on Sunday began a day-long "Sankalp Satyagraha" at Delhi's Rajghat in support of Rahul Gandhi following his disqualification from the Lok Sabha. In response to this, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath targeted Rahul Gandhi and taunted Congress for launching the Satyagraha program.

Taking a dig at Congress and Rahul Gandhi, CM Yogi said that one who walks on the path of lies cannot speak of satyagraha. "One who walks on the path of lies cannot talk about Satyagraha. Bapu gave the inspiration to follow the path of satyagraha but those who weaken democracy cannot do satyagraha.'

"People immersed in corruption can't do satyagraha"

While attacking Rahul Gandhi, CM Yogi said that people immersed in corruption cannot do satyagraha. 'Those who don't have sympathy for humans cannot do Satyagraha. Even those who divide the country into the lines of linguistics and regionalism cannot do Satyagraha,' said CM Yogi.

He further said that 'one who condemns his country cannot do Satyagraha. The person who put India in the witness box can never do Satyagraha. Those who do not have respect and reverence for the soldiers of India, cannot talk about Satyagraha,' said UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Congress's top brass in Sankalp Satyagraha

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, senior leaders KC Venugopal, P Chidambaram and Salman Khurshid were among the party's top brass taking part in the satyagraha at Rajghat. Jairam Ramesh, Mukul Wasnik, Pawan Kumar Bansal, Saktisinh Gohil, Jothimani, Pratibha Singh and Manish Chatrath were also present at the protest site.

Several leaders of the party's Delhi also took part in the protest while a large number of party workers gathered outside the venue despite the police refusing to grant permission for the satyagraha. In a letter, the Delhi Police said the request for holding the satyagraha was rejected due to law and order and traffic reasons and prohibitory orders under Section 144 CrPC had been imposed in and around Rajghat.

Permission for holding the satyagraha was denied

A senior police officer told PTI that while permission for holding the satyagraha was denied, adequate security arrangements were put in place. In response to the Delhi Police's action, Venugopal said on Twitter, "After silencing our voice in Parliament, the government has refused to let us hold a peaceful satyagraha at Bapu's (Mahatma Gandhi) samadhi as well. "It has become a habit for the Modi government to disallow every opposition protest. This will not deter us, our fight for truth, against tyranny goes on."

The Congress has put up a stage outside Rajghat and are protesting against Rahul Gandhi's conviction in a 2019 defamation case and his subsequent disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

