'Two Indias exist under Modi...', Rahul Gandhi steps up attack on Centre amid ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre: Launching yet another attack on the Central government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that "two Indias" exist under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a rally as part of the 'Bharat Jodo yatra' in Haryana's Panipat, Gandhi said one India is for labourers, farmers and the unemployed, and the second for around 100 rich people who hold half of the nation's wealth.

He also slammed the Centre over the Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation and termed them "weapons" to destroy small and medium businesses. According to him, 90 companies control 90% of profits in the country, leaving the common people with nothing.

What Rahul Gandhi said?

"Today, half of the country's wealth is held by its 100 richest people. Do you think this is fair," Gandhi asked the crowd at the rally.

"I will give you the second figure. If you take the profits of all corporate companies of the country, 90 per cent of the profits are in the hands of only 20 companies.

This is the truth of Narendra Modi's India," he further added.

Speaking further, the Wayanad MP claimed that thousands of small businesses were functional in Panipat, providing employment to lakhs of people till the government came up with demonetisation and GST.

"Demonetisation and GST were not policies but weapons to destroy small and medium businesses. The impact of these two measures was felt not just in Panipat or Haryana but across the country, he added.

SC defends demonetisation

Gandhi's remarks came days after the Supreme Court gave its stamp of approval to the Centre's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of denomination Rs 1,000 and Rs 500, saying the decision-making process was neither flawed nor hasty.

The top court's judgment came on a batch of 58 petitions challenging the demonetisation exercise announced by the Modi government on November 8, 2016.

The Congress leader also targeted the BJP-led Haryana government over the state's "high" unemployment rate.

"In the 21st century, Haryana is the champion in unemployment. You have left everyone behind," Gandhi told the gathering when someone in the crowd claimed the state has an unemployment rate of 38%. Youth is power and all of it is being wasted," Gandhi remarked.

(With inputs from PTI)

