Rahul Gandhi accuses central government of using 'different security protocols' for BJP leaders and him

Rahul Gandhi vs BJP: In yet another attack on the Centre, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government is using "different security protocols" for BJP leaders and for him. He further stated that the ruling dispensation wants him to undertake the "Bharat Jodo Yatra" in a bulletproof vehicle, which is not acceptable to him.

Responding to a reporter's question on whether he breached security protocols during the foot march, Gandhi said it seems the government wants to make out a case against him that he keeps flouting security norms.

"I am undertaking the Bharat Jodo Yatra and the government wants me to do it in a bulletproof vehicle. They say it is protocol and I should not trouble them. They want me to travel from Kanyakumari to Kashmir in a bulletproof car, which is not acceptable to me. How can I sit in a bulletproof vehicle in this yatra?" he asked.

The former Congress chief said when Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders take out roadshows, they do not use bulletproof cars and the government does not write to them regarding any violation of security protocols.

"They have undertaken roadshows in open vehicles, which is against the protocol. How can there be a different protocol for me and for BJP leaders? The CRPF and other senior officers know what is important for my security. You tell me, how can I travel in a bulletproof vehicle? In the Bharat Jodo Yatra, one has to walk. So I do not understand what they mean. Probably, they are making a case that I keep breaking security protocols. Let them make a case," he said.

'I will put out a video on how to walk in a T-shirt...': Rahul Gandhi

On him wearing a T-shirt in Delhi in December, Gandhi asked, "Why are you getting disturbed if I am wearing a T-shirt? You want me to wear a sweater?"

"Why are these people so disturbed? I will put out a video on how to walk in a T-shirt and how to confront cold. I will make it for you," he added.

Gandhi told the media that if they are wearing sweaters, it means they are scared of the cold. "It does not mean it is cold, but you are scared of the cold. I am not scared of the cold. To tell you seriously, I am not feeling cold. When I feel cold, I will start wearing a sweater," he added.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah on December 29, saying no action was taken on a complaint from his party regarding the entry of unauthorized vigilance sleuths from Haryana into the Bharat Jodo Yatra containers.

(With inputs from PTI)

