Rahul Gandhi to be Opposition's prime ministerial face in 2024 Lok Sabha elections: Kamal Nath

Rahul Gandhi as PM face: In a major update, senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday revealed that Rahul Gandhi will be the Opposition's Prime Minister candidate for the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Nath also heaped praises on Gandhi for leading the Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying "he is not doing politics for power but for the betterment of the common people of the country."

"As far as the 2024 Lok Sabha election is concerned, Rahul Gandhi will not just be the face of the opposition but will be its prime ministerial candidate too," he added.

Nath hails Rahul Gandi as well as Gandhi family

Praising the Wayanad MP further, Nath said that no one has ever embarked on such a long "padayatra" in the history of the world. He also went on to claim that no family other than the Gandhi family has given so many sacrifices for the country.

The Madhya Pradesh chief minister is the lone leader to have come forward in favour of Rahul Gandhi's candidature for the 2024 polls.

The 76-year-old Congress chief of Madhya Pradesh also said there was no place for "traitors" in the party after they betrayed the organisation.

'No place for traitors in Congress...' Kamal Nath

Asked if there was any chance of Jyotiraditya Scindia's return to the party in the future, Nath said, "I would not comment on any individual, but those 'traitors' who betrayed the party and broke the trust of its workers, there is no place for them in the organisation."

He further said that the old pension scheme would be implemented in the state soon after the Congress assumes power in Madhya Pradesh.

