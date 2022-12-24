Rahul Gandhi roars from Red Fort: 'Hatred being spread to divert attention from real issues'

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rahul Gandhi at Red Fort

In a no-holds-barred attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the ruling party at the Centre is spreading hatred only to divert the attention from the real issues. The Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Delhi on Saturday morning with scores of people from Haryana and Delhi joining it at the Badarpur border amid the raising of “Bharat Jodo” (unite India) and “Rahul Gandhi Zindabad” slogans.

Thousands of supporters walked behind former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday as he led the Bharat Jodo Yatra from Badarpur border to Ashram, with the entire stretch decked up in tricolours, balloons and banners of the leader.

"Hindu-Muslim is being done to divert attention from the real issues. Today degree holder youths are selling 'pakoras'," said Rahul Gandhi from Red Fort where the Yatra reached at around 5 PM. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, actor Kamal Haasan also joined Rahul Gandhi in the last leg of the Yatra. "This is not Modi's government, this is Ambani-Adani's government," he added.

Accusing the media he said, "I told the media that they are our friends but they never show our talk on TV. Media is controlled from behind. When I came to politics in 2004, our govt came to power and the media used to praise me throughout the day. Then I went to Bhatta Parsaul (in UP) and raised the issue of farmers' land and they turned against me."

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP spent thousands of crores to destroy my image, but I showed the truth to the country in just a month: Rahul Gandhi at Delhi rally," he said.

Addressing a huge rally outside the Red Fort, Gandhi said he has not seen violence or hatred anywhere in the country while walking hundreds of kilometres from Kanyakumari to Delhi, but he sees it being spread on television all the time at the behest of the powers controlling the media.

The former Congress chief also alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP spent thousands of crores of rupees to destroy his image, but he has shown the truth to the country in just a month. He said the Bharat Jodo Yatra aims at uniting India and will spread awareness against price rise, unemployment, communal hatred and violence.

Gandhi also thanked people for the love and support showered on him so far during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered its 108th day on Saturday, and said after his request made in Rajasthan, people have opened lakhs of shops to spread love across the country.

Notably, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chief Sonia Gandhi were present during his speech outside the Red Fort.

