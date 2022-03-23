Pushkar Singh Dhami to take oath as Uttarakhand CM for second consecutive term today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with Uttarakhand CM-designate Pushkar Singh Dhami, in Dehradun

Uttarakhand CM-designate and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Pushkar Singh Dhami will take his oath for the second consecutive term today in Dehradun. The oath will be administered to Dhami by Uttarakhand governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at the Parade Ground in Dehradun at 3:30 pm. Along with him, the cabinet ministers will also be administered the oath.

Despite losing from his seat in the Khatima constituency, Dhami was elected leader of the BJP legislature party in Uttarakhand on Monday, paving the way for his taking over the reins of the state for a second time. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakshi Lekhi were central observers for the legislative party meeting. They are also likely to be present in the swearing-in ceremony.

Dhami had lost to Congress candidate Bhuwan Chandra Kapri from Khatima by a margin of 6,579 votes in the state polls. He got a total of 41,598 votes with a vote share of 44.8 per cent against Kapri who got 48,177 with 51.89 per cent votes. Dhami had won twice from the seat.

He led the party's poll effort as Chief Minister during the assembly polls held last month. The results were announced on March 10 and there was speculation if he would be the chief minister for a second time.

Several names, including that of former union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni, MLA Dhan Singh Rawat and Uttarakhand Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj were doing the rounds as possible choices for chief minister.

Dhami served as the president of BJP Yuva Morcha in Uttarakhand twice between 2002 and 2008. He is believed to be a protege of former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Bhagat Singh Koshyari.

Dhami will be the 13th Chief Minister of the hill state. He belongs to the Kumaun region. The last two chief ministers before him, Trivendra Singh Rawat, and Tirath Singh Rawat were from the Garhwal region.

