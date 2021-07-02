Purvanchal expressway to be made operational by August, will connect Lucknow, Ayodhya, Azamgarh other cities

Follow us on Image Source : UPEIDA.UP.GOV.IN View of PKG-5 of Purvanchal Expressway.

Purvanchal Expressway, an ambitious project in Uttar Pradesh to improve the road infrastructure, connecting major cities, will be operational by August 2021 as 95 per cent of work has been completed while the remaining will be done in the current month.

UP Industry minister Satish Mahana at a presser said, "95 per cent of the work has been completed while the remaining work will be finished by the end of this month."

Moreover, UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi said that by August 15, all lanes of the Purvanchal Expressway will be functional.

Image Source : UPEIDA.UP.GOV.IN Purvanchal Expressway view.

Work on Purvanchal Expressway connecting Lucknow with Ghazipur was delayed by a month due to the lockdown.

The 340-kilometre-long, six-lane Purvanchal Expressway will connect Lucknow with the economically underdeveloped districts of Uttar Pradesh such as Azamgarh, Mau, Ghazipur, Faizabad, Sultanpur, Ambedkar Nagar and Amethi.

Image Source : UPEIDA.UP.GOV.IN Map of Purvanchal Expressway.

ALSO READ | Asia's longest high-speed testing track comes up at Indore | Check stunning pics

The starting point of the expressway is from Village Chand Sarai, located at Lucknow-Sultanpur Road (NH-731) while the ending point is near village Haidaria on National Highway No. 19, before 18 KM of UP-Bihar border, in district Ghazipur. The total length of a fully access-controlled 6 lane expressway is 340.824 KM.

Image Source : UPEIDA.UP.GOV.IN Trumpet interchange at Purvanchal Expressway.

The project cost is Rs. 22,494.66 crore, Including the cost of land. Project has been divided into 8 packages for implementation.

Image Source : UPEIDA.UP.GOV.IN Work underway at Purvanchal Expressway.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the project at Azamgarh in July 2018.

Image Source : UPEIDA.UP.GOV.IN Road construction underway at Purvanchal Expressway.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra's longest, widest road tunnel on Mumbai-Nagpur super expressway takes shape. Details

Latest India News