Punjab: 57 iPhones, 490 gm gold worth over Rs 94 lakh seized from two passengers at Amritsar airport

Amritsar Updated on: August 17, 2023
Punjab news: Customs department officials recovered 57 iPhones and 490 grams of gold from two passengers who came from Sharjah in a flight at the Sri Guru Ram Das Ji International Airport. In a statement issued on Wednesday (August 16), Customs officials said two passengers were intercepted at the airport on Tuesday (August 15).

During their search, the officials recovered 29 iPhones and 245 grams of a gold chain and a ring. They also recovered 28 iPhones and 245 grams of a gold chain and a ring.

The market value of iPhones and gold was Rs 94.83 lakh, the statement said. The officials said further investigation was underway.

(With PTI inputs) 

