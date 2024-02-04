Priyanka Gandhi Vadra targets PM Modi, says his guarantee is 'guarantee of unemployment'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee, saying his guarantee is the "guarantee of unemployment".

She attacked the Centre over vacant government posts, alleging that PM Modi failed to curb unemployment in the country.

In a post in Hindi on X, the Congress leader said that according to statistics, about 30 lakh government posts are vacant in the country.

"Crores of our youth are waiting for jobs, but in the last 10 years, the BJP government has done nothing, except propaganda, to fill up these posts," she added.

Citing a data submited by the Centre to the Parliament in July 2022, Gandhi said the government had informed the House that in eight years, 22 crore youth applied for jobs but only seven lakh youth got the jobs.

That means approximately 21.93 crore eligible youth remained unemployed, she added.

"The BJP government, which promised two crore jobs annually, could neither provide existing jobs nor create new ones. The Prime Minister gives guarantees in elections. In reality, his guarantee is the guarantee of unemployment," Gandhi alleged.

The Congress leader had on Friday alleged that there is neither any vision nor any plan to create new jobs in the Centre's interim Budget, and said the "biggest misfortune" is that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not say a single word on unemployment.

She also claimed that the BJP-led government has failed to curb inflation and unemployment, and its interim Budget has disappointed every section of the society.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: PM Modi launches projects worth Rs 11,600 crore in Assam, says development of northeast is govt's prime agenda