Owaisi on Prayagraj house demolition: 'Has UP CM become Chief Justice of Allahabad HC?'

Prayagraj demolition: The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday took a dig at Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, over the demolition of the house of the alleged mastermind of the June 10 violence, Javed Ahmad. Owaisi questioned if the UP CM has become the Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court.

"UP CM has become the Chief Justice of Allahabad High Court. He'll convict anyone and demolish their houses? The house which was demolished is in the name of the wife of the accused who is a Muslim woman," he told news agency ANI.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) had also protested against the demolition on Sunday, as the house belonged to activist and former JNU student Afreen Fatima. She is Ahmad's daughter.

The building map of the house of the accused, Javed Ahmad, had not been approved by the PDA, according to an official of the agency. His house was demolished a day after the illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur, which witnessed stone pelting on Friday.

"Javed Ahmad's house -- JK Ashiyana -- is located in the Kareli area of Prayagraj. Police personnel and a JCB machine reached the Kareli police station around 10.30 am and the demolition commenced around 1 pm," a senior PDA official said.

The police also searched the house and found many objectionable items which were seized. These will be included in the investigation.

The items recovered from the house include two country-made pistols and several live cartridges. Apart from this, some papers were recovered in which objectionable remarks have been made by Ahmad to the courts.

