Pramod Sawant to be sworn in as Goa CM today; PM Modi, other dignitaries to attend oath ceremony

Three-time MLA Pramod Sawant, who led the BJP to win 20 seats in the recently concluded elections to the 40-member Goa Assembly, will be sworn as the state's chief minister for the second time on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries, an official said on Sunday.

The swearing-in ceremony would be held at Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee stadium at 11 am.

Prime Minister Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh would be present at the function, a government spokesperson said.

More than 10,000 people are likely to attend the event at the stadium, and the swearing-in ceremony will also be broadcast across the coastal state through various news channels.

The BJP has so far been silent on the number of other cabinet ministers to be sworn in on Monday.

Commenting on the same, Sawant said, “You will come to know about it tomorrow. Right now, I don't know how many ministers would be sworn in."

Besides the chief minister, the Goa cabinet can have 11 more ministers.

Pramod Sawant swearing-in: Black dress, black face mask not allowed at ceremony

Meanwhile, security has been tightened in the state ahead of the swearing-in ceremony. Over 2,000 police personnel have been deployed to ensure proper security arrangements during Pramod Sawant's swearing-in.

Commenting on the preparations, Goa Director-General of Police (DGP) Indradev Shukla informed that a multi-tier security cover has been put in place for Pramod Sawant's swearing-in ceremony.

The security cover is put up at the stadium where the main event will take place and also at INS Hansa and Airport in Dabolim where VVIPs will arrive.

"Over 2,000 personnel have been deployed, drones to be used to maintain vigil in the sky. Specialized teams have been called in from outside the state. Indian Navy, Indian Coast Gaurd, along with Goa Coastal Police, will man the 105 kilometres stretch of Goa coast," he said.

The DGP further informed that a black dress and a black face mask are not allowed for anybody who is going to attend the event. Earlier, the BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade also confirmed this development.

In the Assembly polls held on February 14, results of which were declared on March 10, the BJP won 20 seats in the 40-member House, though it attained a comfortable majority after some Independents and the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party extended support.

