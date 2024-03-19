Pok will be in India soon and Gadkari will construct Pakistan roads while sitting in Lahore: Pravin Togadia

Follow us on Image Source : PTI National President of International Hindu Council Pravin Togadia

Pravin Togadia, the founder of International Hindu Parishad, claimed that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) will also come to India following the building of the Ram temple, removal of Article 370, and implementation of CAA. He said that the Uniform Civil Code has been implemented in Uttarakhand and that it should be implemented in the entire country.

He was speaking at the Press Council and on the question of movement for Kashi Mathura along the lines of the movement for Ram Temple, he said, "The movement is started when the rule of Mughals. Yes, now it is the rule of Modi Shah-Gadkari, they will build a temple easily. I am saying that sitting in Lahore, Sadakni road should also be built and Nitin Gadkari will do it. He said that I raise my voice for Hindu interests. If the government does good work then we will praise it, otherwise, we will raise our voice."

Hanuman Chalisa Center in villages

Togadia said, "With the aim of propagating Hindutva and helping Hindus, the International Hindu Council has planned to open Hanuman Chalisa centers in every village. So far 13,000 centers have been started in the country, the target is to increase it to 1,00,000 in a year. DO i.e. District Development Officer is appointed. On the same lines, AVDO i.e. Hanuman Chalisa Development Officer will be appointed. Hanuman Chalisa centres will open in the streets of villages and cities. Hanuman Balisa will be recited on one day. 200 to 500 Hindu citizens will come to the center who will be provided medical advice, health treatment services and lawyer's assistance in legal matters. He said that 61 Chalisa centres have been opened in Nagpur."