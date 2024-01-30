Tuesday, January 30, 2024
     
PM Modi’s visit to Jharkhand, Bihar in February postponed: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Jharkhand and Bihar on February 3 and 4 respectively, however, the visit has now been postponed, sources said.

Reported By : Devendra Parashar Edited By : Ashesh Mallick
New Delhi
Published on: January 30, 2024 14:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Jharkhand and Bihar on February 3 and 4 respectively has been postponed, Bihar BJP sources said on Tuesday (January 30).

According to the programme scheduled previously, the Prime Minister was scheduled to reach Jharkhand Raj Bhavan on February 3 night and hold a programme the next day in Dhanbad. He would have then gone on to Bettiah in Bihar on February 4 to address a public meeting. Both the programmes, however, are now postponed.

According to sources, Bihar Chief Minister, who was earlier in the Mahagathbandhan in the state, would have attended the Bihar event on February 4. However, on January 28, he joined hands with the BJP and rejoined NDA, severing his ties with the Opposition’s I.N.D.IA bloc, ahead of the general elections.

 

