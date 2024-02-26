PM Modi launches 2,000 rail infra projects worth Rs 41,000 crore, affirms resolve for 'developed India'

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/NARENDRA MODI PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (February 26) laid the foundation stone for the re-development of 554 Railway stations in over 300 districts of 27 states under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, and 1500 Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges over Indian Railways, via video conferencing. He also inaugurated Gomti Nagar station in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion.

Addressing the occasion, the Prime Minister said that India is taking a leap in infrastructural development and is doing work with “unprecedented speed”.

“Today's program is a symbol of the new work culture of new India. Whatever India does today, it does with unprecedented speed, today's India has stopped dreaming of small things, we dream big and work day and night to fulfil them, this is the resolve of this developed India,” he said.

“Yesterday from Rajkot, I inaugurated 5 AIIMS and several other medical institutions. Today, the foundation stone for the re-development of 554 Railway stations in over 300 districts in 27 states has been done. I have also inaugurated the Gomti Nagar railways station in Uttar Pradesh. Today, the foundation stone for constructing 1500 Road Over Bridges/Road Under Bridges over Indian Railways have also been done,” he added.

He noted that the scale at which the work is being done is coming as a surprise for everyone.

“Today, the foundation stone of more than 2,000 projects related to railways has been laid and inaugurated. The third term of this government is going to start from June but the scale and speed with which work has been started is surprising everyone…” he said.

