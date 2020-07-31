Image Source : PTI Modi govt's Vision 2022 to make India poverty, corruption free

Modi government is pursuing big goals to mark the 75th anniversary of the independence in 2022. The government has prepared a vision document through which it aims to make a New India by 2022 by eradicating poverty and corruption. It plans to achieve this goal through inclusive and sustainable development.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year said that celebration of 75th Independence day in 2022 will mark the celebration of the dream of New India in an unique way. The Vision document for 2024 prepared by Ministry of Rural Development envisages several big goals.

According to the New India Strategy column of the Vision document, the Modi government has set a big goal to eradicate poverty by 2022. The vision document prepared by NITI Aayog and Ministry of Rural Development states that India has succeeded in finding a solution to the problem of poverty.

Under the New India 2022 strategy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims for balanced development of all sectors, recognising the challenges of development. The government is emphasizing on inclusive development. There is a special focus on the development of rural areas. The main objective is to reduce poverty. Everyone will be given a home by 2022. Poverty will be eradicated by strengthening sectors like electricity, drinking water, health, education etc. in villages. Special attention will be given to economic and social development.

The document also states that basic needs will be identified in the villages. Facilities will be increased to improve living. The focus will be on increasing employment by developing rural basic resources and women empowerment. Training and capacity development programs will be conducted in the villages.

The vision document aims of changing the lifestyle of people living in villages by 2022 through Deen Dayal Antyodaya Yojana, National Livelihood Mission, Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, MNREGA, Skill Development Program, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission, National Social Assistance Program, etc.

Sources in the Ministry of Rural Development told IANS that under the mission of New India 2022, work is going on with a focus on a dozen of targets. The government is focussing on education, skill development, bank credit, water conservation, health and nutrition, electricity, housing, ODF, waste disposal, road, internet, LPG, DBT, social protection of elderly, widows, disabled, sports, youth club, non-agricultural activities in rural areas.

Union Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar stated in the vision document, "The ministry is dedicated to meet the goals of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's New India 2022. The aim is of economic development by increasing livelihood opportunities in agriculture and non-agriculture sector, improving road connectivity, improving supply chain, providing houses, electricity and education to all. The Vision document contains all the goals of development of rural India."

