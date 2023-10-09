PM Modi holds bilateral talks with Tanzanian President Hassan in Delhi, likely to sign at least 15 agreements

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan at Hyderabad House in New Delhi.
Notably, the Tanzanian President began a four-day visit to India with an aim to bolster bilateral relations on Sunday. The presidential visit from Tanzania to India is taking place after a span of more than eight years.
Ahead of the Modi-Hassan talks, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the Tanzanian president's visit is an opportunity to take the long-standing ties between the two countries to "new levels".
Earlier in the day, the visiting leader was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Hassan will also participate in a business and investment forum in Delhi on October 10.
The Tanzanian foreign minister, who has already taken part in bilateral discussions with his Indian counterpart, S Jaishankar, is optimistic that India, as a significant partner in the Official Development Assistance (ODA), might announce an extension of a water project in the African country. India has so far contributed USD 1 billion in assistance for water projects in Tanzania.
