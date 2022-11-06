Tanzania: Passenger plane crashes into Lake Victoria amid bad weather just before landing at Bukoba airport

Follow us on Image Source : AP Rescuers in boats are seen around the tail fin of a crashed Precision Air passenger aircraft on the shores of Lake Victoria in Bukoba, in western Tanzania.

Highlights The plane crashed due to bad weather in Bukoba

We have managed to save quite a number of people, said Kagera province police commander

The crash took place when the flight was attempting to land at the Bukoba airport

Tanzania Plane Crash: A domestic passenger plane plunged into Lake Victoria in Tanzania early on Sunday due to bad weather shortly before it was due to land in the northwestern city of Bukoba, police said, adding that rescue efforts were underway.

Local authorities said 26 of the 43 people on board the Precision Air flight from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam had been rescued and taken to a hospital after the plane crashed on approach to Bukoba Airport.

Precision Air is a Tanzanian airline company.

News reports showed photos of the plane mostly submerged in the lake.

“We have managed to save quite a number of people,” Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale told journalists.

“When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water. Everything is under control,” he said.

Mwampaghale said rescue efforts continued.

(With inputs from AP)

