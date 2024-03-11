PM Modi witnesses drone demonstration by 'Namo Drone Didis' | Know all about the scheme

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi witnesses a drone demonstration by 'Namo Drone Didis'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in the Sashakt Nari – Viksit Bharat programme on Monday, where he observed agricultural drone demonstrations conducted by Namo Drone Didis at the Indian Agricultural Research Institute, Pusa, New Delhi. Ten Namo Drone Didis from different locations across the nation also participated in simultaneous drone demonstrations.

Empowerment through drones

During the event, the Prime Minister handed over drones to 1,000 Namo Drone Didis and witnessed their remarkable demonstrations. Additionally, around Rs 8,000 crore in bank loans at subsidised interest rates were disbursed to Self Help Groups (SHGs) through Bank Linkage Camps in each district. Another Rs 2,000 crore was disbursed as a Capitalisation Support Fund to SHGs, benefiting numerous beneficiaries.

PM's address

Prime Minister Modi hailed the occasion as historic, acknowledging the pioneering role played by Drone Didis and Lakhpati Didis in shaping the nation's success story. He praised their resilience and determination, expressing confidence in their ability to lead the nation towards progress.

He said interacting with such successful women entrepreneurs fills him with confidence about the future of the nation. He praised the determination and persistence of the Nari Shakti. ‘This gave me confidence to embark on the journey of creating 3 crore lakhpati Didis’, he said.

Support for women's empowerment

The Prime Minister emphasised the significance of creating opportunities and upholding the dignity of women in society. He highlighted various government schemes aimed at empowering women at every stage of their lives, from Beti Bachao Beti Padhao to ensuring maternity benefits and promoting entrepreneurship through schemes like the Mudra Yojana.

Recognition of self-help groups

Prime Minister Modi commended the remarkable growth of self-help groups (SHGs) in India, attributing their success to the hard work and dedication of women. He praised their contribution to rural development and infrastructure, underscoring their pivotal role in nation-building.

Vision for economic empowerment

The Namo Drone Didi and Lakhpati Didi initiatives align with the Prime Minister's vision of fostering economic empowerment among women, especially in rural areas. These initiatives aim to provide financial autonomy to women and motivate them to achieve greater success.

In attendance were Union Ministers Arjun Munda, Mansukh Mandaviya, and Giriraj Singh, among others. The event showcased the government's commitment to women's empowerment and rural development, emphasizing the transformative potential of initiatives like Namo Drone Didis and Self-Help Groups.

