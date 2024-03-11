Plea filed in Supreme Court to restrain Centre from appointing Election Commissioners as Arun Goel resigns

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Supreme Court of India

Days after Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned from the post ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, a plea was filed in the Supreme Court on Monday (March 11) to restrain the Centre from appointing Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners. The plea was filed citing the Sections 7 and 8 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment Conditions of Service and terms of Office Act 2023. Sections 7 and 8 lay down the procedure for the appointment of ECI members.

Earlier, sources said that the appointment of two commissioners in the Election Commission Of India will be made by March 15. The two positions in the poll panel were created after the retirement of Anup Chandra Pandey and the surprise resignation of Arun Goel.

The plea in the top court also sought direction to appoint member of Election Commission as per Supreme Court judgment which had directed the constitution of a committee consisting of the CJI, the PM, and the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha for appointment.

Arun Goel resigns

Days before the schedule of Lok Sabha elections be announced, Goel, one of two commissioners of poll panel on Friday morning, resigned triggereing political outrage. Goel's resignation leaves Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar as the sole member of the poll authority.

His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday and the Law Ministry issued a notification to announce it. Pandey had demitted office on February 14 on attaining the age of 65 years.

Goel did not attend the crucial meeting between the EC and top home ministry and railway officials to firm up deployment and movement of central forces across India for poll duty.

Goel was a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre. He had joined the Election Commission in November 2022. His tenure was till December 5, 2027, and he would have become Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) after incumbent Rajiv Kumar retired in February next year.

(With ANI inputs)