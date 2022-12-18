Modi Tripura, Meghalaya visit: PM to unveil multiple projects worth over Rs 6,800 cr in poll-bound states

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Modi Tripura, Meghalaya visit: PM to unveil projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore in poll-bound states today.

PM Modi Tripura, Meghalaya visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya today (December 18) to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore. The projects encompass a wide array of sectors including- housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism and hospitality. In Shillong, Prime Minister will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council. PM will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 2450 crore in Meghalaya. He will dedicate to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction. PM Modi will inaugurate new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli, Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Center, 21 Hindi libraries and Shillong-Diengpasoh Road to provide better connectivity to new Shillong satellite township and decongest Shillong. He will also inaugurate four other road projects across three states- Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. PM Modi will then inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various key initiatives worth over Rs 4,350 crore in Tripura. Prime Minister will launch Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Rural. He will also lay the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 km length under PMGSY III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and for the improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 km. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College.

