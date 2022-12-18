Modi Tripura, Meghalaya visit: PM to unveil multiple projects worth over Rs 6,800 cr in poll-bound states

Sunday, December 18, 2022
     
Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma Shillong Updated on: December 18, 2022 9:13 IST
Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Modi Tripura, Meghalaya visit: PM to unveil projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore in poll-bound states today.

PM Modi Tripura, Meghalaya visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya today (December 18) to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore. The projects encompass a wide array of sectors including- housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism and hospitality.  In Shillong, Prime Minister will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council. PM will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 2450 crore in Meghalaya. He will dedicate to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction. PM Modi will inaugurate new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli, Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Center,  21 Hindi libraries and Shillong-Diengpasoh Road to provide better connectivity to new Shillong satellite township and decongest Shillong. He will also inaugurate four other road projects across three states- Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. PM Modi will then inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various key initiatives worth over Rs 4,350 crore in Tripura. Prime Minister will launch Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Rural. He will also lay the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 km length under PMGSY III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and for the improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 km. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College. 

  • Dec 18, 2022 8:43 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    I have received a house under PM Awas Yojana, says beneficiary

    Tripura govt implements welfare schemes of Central govt I have received a house under PM Awas Yojana, also a toilet and benefit of Kisan Samman Nidhi, Jan Dhan Yojana, said a beneficiary of the schemes, in Gomati. 

  • Dec 18, 2022 8:24 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM to lay foundation stones for 32 roads of over 230 km in Tripura

    PM will also lay the foundation stones for 32 roads of more than 230 km length under PMGSY III (Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana) and for the improvement of 112 roads covering a distance of over 540 km. Prime Minister will also inaugurate the State Institute of Hotel Management at Anandnagar and Agartala Government Dental College.

     

  • Dec 18, 2022 8:22 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM to inaugurate key projects worth over Rs 4,350 crore in Tripura

    PM Modi will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various key initiatives worth over Rs 4,350 crore in Tripura. Prime Minister will launch Grih Pravesh programme for beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Urban and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana- Rural. 

  • Dec 18, 2022 8:20 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi to inaugurate new campus of IIM Shillong

    PM Modi will inaugurate new campus of IIM Shillong at Umsawli, Spawn Laboratory at Mushroom Development Center,  21 Hindi libraries and Shillong-Diengpasoh Road to provide better connectivity to new Shillong satellite township and decongest Shillong. He will also inaugurate four other road projects across three states - Meghalaya, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh. 

  • Dec 18, 2022 8:19 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM to inaugurate multiple projects worth over Rs 2,450 crore in Meghalaya

    PM will inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth over Rs 2,450 crore in Meghalaya. He will dedicate to the nation 4G mobile towers, of which more than 320 have been completed and around 890 are under construction.

  • Dec 18, 2022 8:17 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM to participate in golden jubilee celebration of North Eastern Council meeting in Shillong

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the North Eastern Council in Shillong. The Council was formally inaugurated on November 7, 1972. NEC has played a key role in the socio-economic development of the North Eastern region and has lent support to various infrastructure projects and other development initiatives across all states of the region. It has helped create valuable capital and social infrastructure, especially in critical gap areas of sectors including education, health, sports, water resources, agriculture, tourism, industry, among others.

  • Dec 18, 2022 8:09 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    PM Modi Meghalaya, Tripura visit today |

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Tripura and Meghalaya on Sunday (December 18) to inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of several projects worth over Rs 6,800 crore. The projects encompass a wide array of sectors including- housing, road, agriculture, telecom, IT, tourism and hospitality.  

