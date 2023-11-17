'Chhath festival has become national event, teaches us not to...': PM Modi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a Diwali Milan programme on Friday, spoke about the Chhath Puja saying the festival has become a national event.

"Chhath festival has become a national event and teaches us to not only worship the rising sun but also the setting one," PM Modi said.

Not the first time when PM Modi has spoken about the Chhath puja.

During his tenure as Gujarat Chief Minister, he while addressing the people from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, said that everyone worships the rising sun but people worship the setting sun only during the Chhath festival.

The Prime Minister also expressed concern over the misuse of Artifical Intelligence (AI) for creating deepfake videos, saying it could trigger unrest in the society, and appealed to media for running a campaign to spread awareness about it.

The Prime Minister also cited a deepfake video of him doing garba. He said as cigarette packets carry a warning, deep fake videos should also be labelled.

On media persons dying at an early age, he suggested that after 40, everyone should go undergo regular medical check up. Emphasising on importance of social media, he said it is facilitating verification of news at district level.

Thanking media persons for supporting the Swachch Bharat campaign, he suggested them to do programmes on economy of small cities. Talking about vocal for local, he said, "till now it is limited to the Diwali diyas, we have to expand it".

In an indirect attack on China, he said, "Our Lord Ganesha cannot be one with small eye".

He reiterated pledge for making India a developed country and mentioned about his visit to a tribal village in Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district.

