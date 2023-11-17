PM Modi can't defeat AAP in his lifetime in Delhi, claims Arvind Kejriwal

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/AAM AADMI PARTY Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday (November 17) came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over "fake" liquor policy scam case alleging that he wants to topple the government and form the BJP government in the national capital. Stepping up the attack, Kejriwal claimed that PM Modi "cannot defeat AAP in Delhi in his lifetime". His remarks come after the Supreme Court rejected party leader Manish Sisodia's bail plea recently in the liquor scam case.

"What liquor scam was done in Delhi? Supreme Court asked to provide evidence of scam but CBI and ED are not able to provide any evidence. They have arrested Sanjay Singh, Satyendar Jain, Manish Sisodia in a fake case. Now they will arrest me. They want to topple our government by putting all of us in jail. That's how PM Modi wants to form his govenment in Delhi. He knows that he cannot defeat us in Delhi. Send us to jail, the AAP will win from jail. I want to tell Narendra Modi, you cannot defeat AAP in Delhi in your lifetime. You will have to take another birth for it," Kejriwal said while addressing party workers here.

AAP will rule the country one day: Kejriwal

Reflecting on the journey of the AAP since its inception, Kejriwal said that it formed its government in Delhi and Punjab and opened its seat account in Gujarat to become the national party and exuded confidence that it will rule the country one day.

"They have planned to put me in jail to stop AAP from campaigning in LS polls, similar plans for regional parties. BJP knows it can't defeat AAP in Delhi; our 4 leaders in jail today because of conspiracies. AAP 3rd largest party after BJP, Cong; will leave them behind, rule country one day," he said.

Kejriwal asked the party workers to draw inspiration from jailed AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain (who is on medical bail) and said that they went to jail for the country like Bhagat Singh.

"The AAP moves on the path of truth and honesty which is why we are winning continuously. Our leaders (Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain) have made great sacrifices. We have to draw inspiration from those leaders who walked on the path of Bhagat Singh and went to jail for the country," he said.

Ensure BJP does not get a single seat in Delhi: Kejriwal tells AAP workers

The AAP chief asked the party workers to ensure that the BJP does not win a single seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.

"I have no lust for the chief minister's post. I am probably the world's first chief minister who resigned after 49 days without anyone asking me to do so. I have held meetings with councillors and MLAs who said that I should continue being the chief minister if I am arrested. I am assigning you a task -- go to every household, talk to people, ask them whether I should continue as the chief minister from the jail and tell them about BJP's conspiracies. Ensure that they do not get a single seat here. This will be campaigning for Lok Sabha polls," he said.

Supreme Court on Sisodia

The Supreme Court on October 30 dismissed the bail pleas of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with corruption and money-laundering cases involving now-scrapped excise policy for the national capital. "Let the trial begin...and after 3 months fresh application can be filed...One aspect regarding the transfer of money, Rs 338 crores, is tentatively established...," the bench observed.

On February 26, Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged role in the 'scam'.