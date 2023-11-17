BJP is scattered, PM Modi roaming in entire state to find CM face, says Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks during a public meeting.

Rajasthan Election: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saying they are scattered in Rajasthan adding it seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi is roaming every corner of the state to find a chief ministerial face for the party.

Addressing a poll rally, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said, "People across the country suffering from inflation... the states are having to start 'Mehangai Rahat' camps as the Centre is not controlling it (inflation)..."

"My grandmother Indira ji used to say that it is the culture of our country that all religions and cultures must be respected here... If emotions, or religion are being used in politics, one has to be careful," the Congress' General Secretary said.

Watch | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra performs Puja

Meanwhile, campaigning in the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "When you cast your vote for the Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha elections do not think that you voting to elect an MLA or BJP. But your vote is for Rajasthan & the country to prosper."

"For five years you've seen the Congress government. In these five years if Congress has done anything big it is Corruption... What is in the 'Laal Diary'? 'Laal Diary' consists of Ashok Gehlot's 'Kacha Chitta'...," Amit Shah said as he targeted the Chief Minister.

