Definitely BJP is forming govt in Rajasthan, says Vidhyadhar Nagar candidate Diya Kumari | Exclusive

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Nitin Gadkari during a roadshow in support of the BJP candidate Diya Kumari (Centre) from Vidhyadhar Nagar constituency ahead of the Rajasthan Assembly elections.

Rajasthan Assembly Election: BJP leader and MP from Rajasthan's Rajsamand Diya Kumari on the upcoming Assembly election in Rajasthan has said that her party is definitely going to form the government in the state. BJP has fielded Diya Kumari from Vidhyadhar Nagar seat in Jaipur.

Speaking about her upcoming contest in an exclusive conversation with India TV, Diya Kumari said that the party workers are upbeat and everyone is prepared and excited for November 25.

"I have to stay in the party like a worker... whatever work will be given to me I will accept it and continue to serve the people irrespective of whether I would stay in politics or not," Diya said.

Rajasthan has become 'rape capital' of country, alleges Diya Kumari

Slamming the Congress' rule, Diya Kumar said, "People are fed up with Grand Old Party and want change, crime against women has increased in the state and Rajasthan has become the rape capital of the country... Congress ministers themselves say that this 'A state of men'"

Taking a pot shot at Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, she said that he remembers Lord Ram only before elections... their alliance partners insult Sanatan Dharam...".

PM Modi is my idol, there's a lot to learn from him, says Diya Kumari

Diya Kumar has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is her idol but she never approached anyone to enter the politics.

"PM Narendra Modi displayed the character of an idol Chief Minister during his tenure as Gujarat CM... we regularly take guidance from him... he monitors whether MPs are doing their work properly... whenever I meet him, I have learnt something... he works 24x7... it's truly inspirational... the Prime Minister keeps telling us about how to remain connected with the people... he has advised us to organise cultural events to remain connected with the people... as people are forgetting their culture..."

"Whenever I meet him, he always has prior knowledge of my constituency... so he's aware of what work is being undertaken in my region..." she added.

Speaking about her personal life, Diya Kumari said, "She never felt like a princess as she was born in an era of Loktantra (democracy) and not Rajtantra".

"I was born in an army family... used to live in army quarters... they were down to earth people," she said.

Diya informed that she runs two schools, and works for women empowerment... but never approached anyone to join politics.

Diya Kumari on Vasundhara Raje

Speaking on her relations with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Diya Kumari said, "We talk whenever I meet her... I respect her a lot... we meet quite often."

"Definitely BJP is forming the government... the parliamentary board and senior leaders will decide who will become the Chief Minister...," Diya said when asked who will be the next Rajasthan CM.

On contesting the Lok Sabha election from Rajsamand, Diya Kumari said, "It was a different experience... I never visited Rajsamand... I was quite nervous since I was from Jaipur but then suddenly had to go to Mewar region... so this question was on my mind that how will I manage as the place was completely new for me... but with the help of party workers and on the popularity of PM Modi, I won the seat."

"One must never be over-confident," she said on fighting elections.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Chunav Manch: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge asserts confidence in polls

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Chunav Manch: People inclined towards bringing back BJP, says Arjun Ram Meghwal