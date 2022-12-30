Modi’s mother dies | When PM broke down in tears recalling Heeraben’s sacrifices | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi got emotional recalling his mother's hardship.

PM Modi’s mother dies: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad, died on Friday morning. She was 100-year-old. Hours after her death, PM Modi arrived at her residence in Gandhinagar and participated in the last rituals.

Informing about her demise, the Prime Minister posted a heartfelt tweet early Friday morning, "A glorious century rests at the feet of God... In Maa, I have always felt that trinity, which contains the journey of an ascetic, the symbol of a selfless Karmayogi and a life committed to values."

PM has been expressive regarding his love and respect for his mother. On several occasions, he used to meet her and shared his adorable pictures with his mother on social media. Mother-son-duo’s moments won the hearts of millions of people.

She was very close to him. On several occasions, he highlighted how his mother’s inspiring life shaped up his character. On one such occasion on September 28, 2015 at a public event in USA, PM Modi broke into tears while recalling his mother’s struggle in early life.

He could not control his tears while talking about his mother at a Q&A townhall session with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the company's headquarters in Menlo Park, California.

While taking Zuckerberg's question on his mother's role in his life, PM Modi choked and spoke haltingly amid hushed silence. He explained his mother’s contribution underlining her sacrifices and the hardships she endured.

"When I was young, to raise us she worked in neighbours' homes cleaning dishes, filling water...There are lakhs of mothers who have given up their whole lives for the dreams of their children,” he said.

