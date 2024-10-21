Monday, October 21, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi's degree remark: SC refuses to quash summons against Kejriwal in defamation case

PM Modi's degree remark: SC refuses to quash summons against Kejriwal in defamation case

AAP leader Sanjay Singh, who is also an accused in the same case had moved to the Supreme Court but the apex court did not give relief to the AAP leader.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Raju Kumar
New Delhi
Updated on: October 21, 2024 13:51 IST
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal
Image Source : PTI AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal

In a big setback to Aam Aadmi Party national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, the Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea filed by him challenging an order of the Gujarat High Court refusing to quash summons in a defamation case over his alleged remarks over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's educational qualification.

A bench of Justices Hrishikesh Roy and SVN Bhatti noted that a separate bench of the apex court had junked the plea filed by AAP leader Sanjay Singh on April 8 in the same case.

"We must have a consistent approach," said the bench. 

The Gujarat High Court had on February 16 dismissed the pleas of Singh and Kejriwal seeking quashing of the summons issued against them in the case. Both AAP leader had challenged in the high court the summons issued by a trial court in the case filed by the Gujarat University and the subsequent order of the sessions court dismissing their revision pleas against the summons.

Gujarat University registrar Piyush Patel had filed a defamation case against Kejriwal and Singh over their comments after the Gujarat High Court set aside an order of the Chief Information Commissioner on PM Modi's degree.
 
They made “defamatory” statements in press conferences and on Twitter handles targeting the university over Modi's degree, the complainant stated. Their comments targeting the Gujarat University were defamatory and hurt the prestige of the university which has established its name among the public, as per the complainant.
 
Their statements were sarcastic and intentionally made to hurt the prestige of the university, he said.
 
Some of the comments quoted by the complainant and attributed to Kejriwal are: “If there is a degree and it is genuine, then why is it not being given?”; “They are not giving degree because it might be fake”; and “If the Prime Minister studied at Delhi University and Gujarat University, then Gujarat University should celebrate that its student became the country's PM”.
 
Singh said that “they (Gujarat University) are trying to prove the PM’s fake degree as genuine”, according to the complainant.
(With PTI inputs)
 
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement