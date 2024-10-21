Uddhav Thackeray met Fadnavis during Amit Shah's Mumbai visit, claim sources, Sanjay Raut denies

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray

In a significant development ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, sources on Monday claimed that Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray met with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Mumbai. However, no concrete progress was made in the discussions. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, however, dismissed reports of any such meeting between Thackeray and Fadnavis.

'Everyone has to make a few sacrifices and take a step back'

It is pertinent to note that reports over rife among MVA partners on seat sharing have been going around, though being rejected by the alliance partners. Earlier, speaking to the media, Sanjay Raut said, "Everyone has to make a few sacrifices and take a step back."

"We have been in politics for years; every party feels that their workers should be made candidates... But this is an alliance. Everyone has the right to speak about their role, but when it comes to seat sharing, everyone has to make a few sacrifices and take a step back," he added.

(More details will be added)