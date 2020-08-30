From Indian toys to Indian dog breeds: Key Points from PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an all-out push for a self-reliant India, in his address during the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today. From Indian toys to Indian dog breeds, the prime minister emphasised on the need for an 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat."

Image Source : ANI PM MODI/FILE IMAGE Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an all-out push for a self-reliant India, in his address during the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat today. From Indian toys to Indian dog breeds, the prime minister emphasised on the need for an 'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat." MANN KI BAAT: HIGHLIGHTS Some parts of India are developing as toy clusters, that is, as centres of toys. Like, Channapatna in Ramnagaram (Karnataka), Kondaplli in Krishna (Andhra Pradesh), Thanjavur in Tamil Nadu, Dhubri in Assam, Varanasi in UP – there are many such places, we can count many names.

There has been a rich tradition of local toys in our country. There are many talented and skilled artisans who possess expertise in making good toys.

In this era of computers and smartphones, there is a big trend in computer games. These games are played by children & grownups as well. But even in these games, their themes are mostly extraneous.

Be it virtual games, be it the sector of toys in the self-reliant India campaign, all have to play very important role, and therein lies an opportunity too.

Dogs play an important role in disaster management and rescue missions. In India, NDRF has trained dozen such dogs. These dogs are experts in detecting alive persons under the debris in an earthquake or building collapse.

I have been told that Indian breed dogs are very good & competent. The cost of their upkeep is also quite less and they are also accustomed to the Indian conditions.

Among the Indian breeds, Mudhol Hound and Himachali Hound are high pedigree dogs. Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai and Combai are also very good Indian breeds. Now our security agencies have also inducted Indian breed dogs in their units.

Dear countrymen, everyone acknowledges capability of Indians to offer innovation, solutions, when there is dedication & sensitivity, this power becomes limitless. At the beginning of this month an app innovation challenge was put before youth of country.

Under Aatma Nirbhar Bharat App innovation challenge, there is an app- KutukiKids Learning app. This is an interactive app for children in which they can easily learn many aspects of maths, science through songs and stories.

There is also an app for the microblogging platform. Its called KOO. In this, we can place our opinion and interact in our mother tongue through text, video or audio.

Similarly, Chingari App too is getting popular among the youth. There is an app AskSarkar. In this you can interact through a chatbot and can get the right information about any govt scheme - that too through all 3 ways- text, audio, video.

There is another app called, Step Set Go. This is a fitness app and it keeps a track of how much you walked, how many calories you burnt; it keeps track of the data and also motivates you to stay fit.

There are many business apps and also gaming apps such as Is Equal To, Books & Expense, Zoho Workplace and FTC Talent. Search about them on the Net and you will find a lot of information about these apps.

