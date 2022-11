Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Breaking News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated 3024 newly constructed EWS flats at Kalkaji, Delhi built for rehabilitating slum dwellers under ‘In-Situ Slum Rehabilitation’ Project.

He handed over the keys to eligible beneficiaries at Bhoomiheen Camp. The event took place at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi.

