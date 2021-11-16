'Doctor at heart, always', PM Modi lauds gesture by MoS Finance for helping passenger onboard IndiGo flight

Follow us on Image Source : @AMITCHAVAN85 Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS, IndiGo tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday applauded a gesture by his colleague Union Minister of State for Finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad for helping a fellow passenger, who complained of giddiness, onboard an Indigo flight.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi wrote, "A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague @DrBhagwatKarad".

Earlier, IndiGo airlines also took to Twitter thanking the minister saying, "Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! @DrBhagwatKarad your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring."

MoS Finance @DrBhagwatKarad, a doctor by profession helped a fellow passenger in a @IndiGo6E flight who complained of giddiness and is a hypotension patient. The MoS immediately rushed and helped him out. The co-passenger appreciated the Minister's gesture.

