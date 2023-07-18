'With new terminal, ease of travel will improve': PM Modi at virtual inauguration of Port Blair airport

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi virtually addresses public at the inauguration of Port Blair Airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the new terminal of the Port Blair Airport will improve travel in the island state while virtually addressing the public at the inauguration of the integrated terminal of Veer Savarkar International Airport on Tuesday.

He said, "With this new terminal in Port Blair, the ease of travel will improve, ease of doing business will improve and the connectivity will also improve."

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia unveiled a statue of V D Savarkar on the premises and took a tour of the establishment. He was accompanied by Union Minister of State for Road, Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, General (Retd.) V K Singh.

The building is shaped like a shell, depicting the natural environs of the islands. The entire terminal will have 100 per cent natural lighting for 12 hours a day which will be achieved through skylights on the roof, they said. Due to a surge in passenger traffic, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) constructed the NITB at an estimated cost of Rs707.73 crores.

With a total built-up area of 40,837 sq metres, the new terminal building will have the capacity to handle 1,200 passengers during peak hours and around 40 lakh passengers annually. The three-storey building will be equipped with 28 check-in counters, three passenger boarding bridges and four conveyor belts.

