PM Modi in Kedarnath LIVE UPDATES: Modi to unveil Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi rebuilt after 2013 floods

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kedarnath. Modi will offer prayers at the shrine and inaugurate Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi, which was damaged in 2013 floods, and unveil the 12-feet statue of Shri Adi Shankaracharya.

The Samadhi has been reconstructed after the destruction in the 2013 floods. The entire reconstruction work has been undertaken under the guidance of the Prime Minister, who has constantly reviewed and monitored the progress of the project.

Modi will also inaugurate key infrastructure projects- Saraswati retaining wall aasthapath and ghats, Mandakini retaining wall aasthapath, Tirth purohit houses, Garud chatti bridge on river Mandakini.

All these projects have been completed at a cost of over Rs 130 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone for multiple projects worth over Rs 180 crore, including the redevelopment of Sangam Ghat, first aid and tourist facilitation centre, admin office and hospital, two guest houses, police station, command and control centre, Mandakini Aasthapath queue management and rain shelter and Saraswati civic amenity building.

