'PM's hands were shaking...': Rahul in Wayanad, attacks govt over alleged Modi-Adani links

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Monday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging his relationship with industrialist Gautam Adani and said that the Prime Minister's hands were shaking when he was drinking water during his speech in the Parliament last week.

Rahul Gandhi said this while addressing party workers in his Lok Sabha constituency in Wayanad, Kerala.

The Congress MP once again questioned the government that why a major part of his speech was removed from the records. Rahul Gandhi said that he didn't insulted the Prime Minister and only pointed to the link between Modi and Adani.

"...and I have written to the Speaker with every single point they have removed and supporting proof," Gandhi said.

"After my speech, most of it (speech) was edited out and was not allowed to go on record in Parliament... I don't expect that my words will be allowed to go on record," the Congress leader said as he addressed a gathering at Meenangadi.

"He says why is your name Gandhi and not Nehru. So the Prime Minister of the country directly insults me. But his words were not taken off the record," Gandhi pointed out.

"It doesn't matter whether he is Prime Minister of India, whether he has all the (investigating) agencies... because the truth is not on his side. And one day, he will be forced to face his truth", the Wayanad MP said.

"I asked the Prime Minister some questions. I asked him about his relationship with Mr Adani. I asked him about how Adani has grown so fast. The Prime Minister did not answer a single question. His response to my questions was why you are not called Nehru, why you are called Gandhi," Rahul said.

