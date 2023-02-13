PM thinks he is very powerful: Rahul Gandhi attacks Modi for 'favouring' Adani Group

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi with beneficiaries of Kaithangu project in Wayanad, Kerala.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a scathing attack for favouring the Adani Group and alleged links with business tycoon Gautam Adani and said that the Prime Minister "thinks that he is very powerful, but he doesn't realise that the absolute last thing that I am scared of is Narendra Modi."

Recalling the speech he had made in Parliament recently in which he had raised certain matters pertaining to the Hindenburg report on the Adani Group of companies, Gandhi, while addressing Congress workers in his constituency, Wayanad, said he was asked to show proof with regard to what he had said.

"...and I have written to the Speaker with every single point they have removed and supporting proof," Gandhi said. A major part of Gandhi's address during a discussion in the Lok Sabha on the motion of thanks on the President's address was removed.

"Modi thinks that he is very powerful and people will get scared of him. He doesn't realise that the absolute last thing that I am scared of is Narendra Modi", the Wayanad MP said, escalating his attacks on the Prime Minister's alleged link with Adani.

Gandhi also questioned why parts of his speech in Parliament during the budget session were removed, but no words were expunged from the PM's speech in which he allegedly insulted the Congress leader.

"Parts of my speech in parliament were removed. I did not insult anybody. I was asked to show proof with regards to what I said and I have written a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker with every point they have removed along with supporting proof. I do not expect my words will be allowed to go on the record. The PM of the country directly insulted me but his words are not taken off the record. He said why is your name Gandhi and not Nehru," Wayanad MP further said.

Notably, Lok Sabha Secretariat has sought Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's reply on the breach of privilege notice given against him by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey over 'misleading, derogatory, unparliamentary and incriminatory statements' during a discussion of the motion of thanks on the President's address.

Rahul Gandhi has been asked to furnish his reply by February 15 for consideration by the Lok Sabha Speaker. The communication by the Privileges and Ethics Branch of the Lok Sabha Secretariat was sent to Rahul Gandhi on February 10.

