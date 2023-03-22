PM Modi greets countrymen on occasion of traditional new year, wishes 'happiness & prosperity'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO PM Modi greets countrymen on the start of the traditional new year

PM wishes countrymen: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, wished countrymen happiness and prosperity on the occasion of various festivals that herald the beginning of the traditional new year. He also greeted people on the first day of 'Chaitra Navratri', 'Gudi Padwa' and 'Navreh.'

"Best wishes to all of you on Navratri. May this auspicious occasion of reverence and devotion illuminate the lives of the countrymen with happiness, wealth and good fortune. Jai Mata Di!" PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

With the day marking the start of the ancient 'Vikram Samvat', a traditional Hindi new year, the prime minister hoped that the country will reach new heights of progress. He extended 'Cheti Chand' greetings to the Sindhi community and wished people on Sajibu Cheiraoba, which is specially celebrated in Manipur.

Rahul Gandhi wishes countrymen

Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also extended his wishes to people on the occasion. "Today people are celebrating various festivals in different regions of the country - Chaitra Navratri, Ugadi, Gudi Padwa, Sajibu Cheiraoba and Chetichand," he wrote on Twitter.

"Hope this new year brings happiness, peace and prosperity in your life. My heartiest greetings to all the countrymen," he further added.

