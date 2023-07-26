PM Modi felicitates workers involved in construction of redeveloped ITPO complex | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi felicitating workers at the ITPO complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday felicitated workers involved in the construction of the redeveloped India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex in Pragati Maidan.

At the inauguration ceremony, the Prime Minister was seen performing a puja in the presence of several Union Ministers at the complex, also called the Pragati Maidan complex. It will house the G20 leaders' meeting in September.

The redeveloped ITPO complex comprises of an area of 123 acres and is India's largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination. It is one of the top 10 exhibition and convention complexes in the world, rivalling Hannover Exhibition Centre in Germany, the National Exhibition and Convention Centre (NECC) in Shanghai, as per sources.

A grand seating capacity for 7,000 people exists at Level-3 of the Convention Centre, making it even larger than the seating capacity for approximately 5,500 in the iconic Sydney Opera House in Australia. These features make the ITPO complex as a suitable venue for mega conferences, international summits, and cultural extravaganzas on a global scale, said sources.

Further, a large amphitheatre equivalent to three PVR theatres combined sets the stage for captivating performances, cultural shows, and entertainment events, they added. The complex is touted as an ideal platform for exhibitors and companies to engage with their target audience, fostering business growth and networking opportunities.

