PM Modi performs 'Sashtang Dandvat Pranam' before Ram Lalla in Ayodhya | WATCH VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief Yajman at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony.

Ram Temple consecration: In a deeply reverent and historic moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi humbly did a 'Sashtang Dandvat Pranam' before Ram Lalla, the embodiment of divinity, following the auspicious 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

This profound act symbolises not just the political leader's gesture, but a poignant connection between leadership, spirituality, and the culmination of a centuries-old quest for a sacred abode in Ayodhya. The Prime Minister was also seen taking blessings from 'sadhus' at the Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

PM Modi led rituals at Pran Pratishtha ceremony

Earlier in the day, the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple in the presence of PM Modi. The Prime Minister also led rituals at the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum of the grand temple.

Meanwhile, Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers showered flower petals over Shri Ram Janmaboomi Temple premises in Ayodhya as the idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled. Devotees and guests chanted 'Jai Sri Ram' as the ceremony was held. RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are present at the ceremony. Over 8,000 guests graced the occasion at the grand temple.

About the grand Ram Temple

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu.

ALSO READ: Ayodhya: First visuals of gold-adorned Ram Lalla revealed after Pran Pratishtha | See pics