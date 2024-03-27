Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi dials Mahua Moitra's challenger Rajmata Amrita Roy, says THIS | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO BJP Krishnanagar candidate Rajmata Amrita Roy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Rajmata Amrita Roy, a member of erstwhile royalty and BJP candidate pitted against Trinamool Congress's Mahua Moitra in Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency.

In his telephonic conversation with Roy, PM Modi asserted that he is working to ensure that the money "looted" from poor people in West Bengal and attached by the Enforcement Directorate is returned to them.

West Bengal will vote for Parivartan

"I am exploring legal options to ensure that the money looted from the poor goes back to them through whatever assets and money the ED has attached from the corrupt," said PM Modi. The Prime Minister further said that on the one hand, the BJP is committed to uprooting corruption in the country and on the other all the corrupt have come together to save each other.

PM Modi expressed confidence that West Bengal will vote for "Parivartan" (change) in the state.

Who is Rajmata Amrita Roy?

Rajmata Amrita Roy, representing the BJP, is contesting from Krishnanagar, West Bengal. She inherits the legacy of Raja Krishnachandra Roy, the former king of Krishnanagar, renowned for his efforts to safeguard Sanatan Dharma against both British colonialism and Siraj-ud-Daulah. Roy is set to face off against Mahua Moitra of the Trinamool Congress, who was expelled from Parliament and had become the face of impropriety.

The Krishnanagar constituency was a CPM stronghold as the party represented it in the lower house of Parliament nine times. However, the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) has been winning the seat since 2009.

Lok Sabha Elections

The Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in seven phases, which will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had a stronger hold with 34 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had only 2 seats. Communist Party Of India (MARXIST) CPI (M) won 2 seats. Indian National Congress (INC) secured 4 seats.

