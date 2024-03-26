PM Modi calls Sandeshkhali survivor and BJP's Basirhat candidate Rekha Patra

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sandeshkhali survivor Rekha Patra

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Rekha Patra, the BJP candidate from Basirhat and a survivor of the Sandeshkhali incident. During their conversation, they discussed her campaign preparations, the growing support for the BJP among the people, and other related matters. The Prime Minister referred to her as "Shakti Swaroopa," acknowledging her strength and resilience. Patra shared details about the hardships faced by women in Sandeshkhali, shedding light on their struggles and challenges.

Sandeshkhali has been gripped by a surge of mob violence over the past couple of months, triggered by purported atrocities committed by TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh, his associates including Sibu Hazra, and other individuals.

Who is Rekha Patra?

Rekha Patra, a housewife residing in the troubled region of Sandeshkhali, was leading a quiet life in the Patrapara area of Sandeshkhali, with little involvement in political affairs. However, her name gained national attention when she emerged as a prominent figure leading the protests against alleged sexual violence in Sandeshkhali.

It was she who first raised the voice of the women of Sandeshkhali and all three accused expelled TMC MLA Sheikh Shahjahan, Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar are behind bars.

Additionally, Patra was reportedly part of a group that met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his public meeting in Barasat on March 6, where they discussed the challenges faced by women in Sandeshkhali with the Prime Minister.

Lok Sabha Elections

The Lok Sabha elections in 42 Parliamentary Constituencies of West Bengal are scheduled to take place in seven phases, which will start on April 19 and conclude on June 1. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) secured 22 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 18 out of the 42 parliamentary seats in the state. The Indian National Congress (INC) was limited to only two seats.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had a stronger hold with 34 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had only 2 seats. Communist Party Of India (MARXIST) CPI (M) won 2 seats. Indian National Congress (INC) secured 4 seats.

