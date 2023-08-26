Chandrayaan 3 success: When we talk of 'Shivshakti', it implies women power, says PM Modi in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi

PM Modi in Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaches at Palam airport in Delhi after meeting ISRO scientists in Bengaluru today (August 26). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda and other party workers received PM Modi at Palam airport on Saturday.

PM returned after a four day visit to South Africa and Greece.

"The point where Chandrayaan-3 landed, that point was named as 'ShivShakti'. Shiv ki baat hoti hein toh Shubham hota he aur Shakti ki baat hoti hein toh mere desh ki Nari Shakti ki baat hoti hai'. Chandrayaan-2 point was named as 'Tiranga'", said PM Modi.

"I went to attend BRICS in South Africa where I got a lot of congratulatory messages during BRICS for Chandrayaan-3. The whole world has sent congratulatory messages", said Prime Minister Narendra Modi today.

"Earlier today, I was in Bangalore as I had decided to meet the scientists who helped India accomplish such a great feat. I was encouraged to see people who had come with national flags to celebrate the success of Chandrayaan," said PM Modi in his address at Palam airport, Delhi.

