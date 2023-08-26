Women scientists played key role in Chandrayaan-3 Moon mission: PM Modi in Bengaluru | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi in Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a warm reception as he arrived at the ISRO headquarters in Bengaluru today (August 26). He met the team of scientists with the Indian Space Research Organisation, who were involved in the country's third lunar mission- Chandrayaan-3.

"Women scientists played a key role in Chandrayaan 3..this 'Shivkshakti' point will inspire the upcoming generations to use science for the welfare of people. The welfare of people is our supreme commitment", said PM Modi at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

India entered record books as the first country to successfully place a lander on the unexplored lunar South Pole on Wednesday (August 23) evening. PM Modi, who followed the final moments of the touchdown of the lunar lander, 'Vikram', virtually from South Africa where he was attending the 15th BRICS Summit, met the scientists behind the country's maiden lunar landing project at the ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru.

ISRO Chairman S Somanath personally received PM Modi, who patted his back and hugged him for the successful culmination of the daunting lunar landing mission.

He also posed for a group photo with the team of scientists behind the project.S Somanath briefed PM Modi on the ISRO's 40-day journey to the lunar South Pole and the efforts that went into the project.

ALSO READ: PM Modi names Chandrayaan-3 landing spot on Moon as 'Shivashakti', salutes ISRO scientists

Latest India News