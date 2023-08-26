Chandrayaan-3: What women scientists of ISRO said after PM Modi's inspirational speech in Bengaluru | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Women scientists

PM Modi in Bengaluru : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (August 26) interacted with the women scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who were involved in the Chandrayaan-3 project, commending the key role that they played in the successful culmination of India's maiden lunar landing mission. India became the first country to successfully place a lander on the uncharted lunar South Pole on Wednesday (August 23) evening.

On PM Modi's visit, ISRO scientist and engineer Padmavathi said, "ShivShakti is the name he (PM Modi) has given for the landing site of Chandrayaan-3 and for Chandrayaan-2, 'Tiranga' is the name he has given for the landing spot. It is very encouraging for us that he is here today, giving such a motivational talk. Indeed it's our honour that he is our Prime Minister. It's totally inspiring and motivating."

"We are very happy that all the components were delivered and our system performed perfectly and we could achieve the result the entire nation was waiting for. We hope our future missions get similar success. PM Modi named landing point as 'ShivShakti' and related 'Shakti' with 'Nari Shakti', it made us very proud.", says Savithri, ISRO Scientist and Engineer.

"We are proud and PM Modi gave a highly inspirational speech," said Muthu Selvi, Senior Scientist from the propulsion team of Chandrayaan-3 on PM Modi's visit to ISRO.

"I am very happy to be a part of this mission and very excited that we have successfully completed this mission", said Nithya Bharti, Junior-Engineer and ISRO scientist on the success of Chandrayaan-3.

"Over the top of the moon- literally and figuratively both. We are very happy that PM Modi has addressed us. It is a historic event. We just want to thank the Prime Minister for coming and appreciating us personally," said Sowjanya, Project Manager EMIMC Chandrayan-3 on PM Modi's visit to ISRO.

Senior Scientist at UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Nidhi Porwal said, "It's magic which we have seen coming true in front of our eyes. We have been working continuously and consistently for the success of this mission for a long time. A very strong team has worked day and night for all these four years to make this moment true. It's always good when head of the family comes (on PM Modi's visit). We report directly to the Prime Minister as the Department of Space. It's a pleasure and it motivates us so much."

"It is a cherishing moment for us to interact with the PM. He especially spoke to women scientists," says Daffini Senior Scientist from the UR Rao Satellite Centre working for the onboard reliability and quality assurance group of the systems reliability and quality assurance area and also part of Chandrayaan-3.

"We are very happy as it was wonderful, he (PM) appreciated all our effort. I was in the Pragyan team and for me, Pragyan is like a baby and he is taking baby steps on the Moon, it is a wonderful experience to see the rover roll out on the Moon for the first time. Our PM took so much time to appreciate our efforts and sacrifice. We are going to come out with something even better as he said sky is not the limit and we will come out with more challenging missions. There are a lot of other missions in the plan including Mars landing mission, Aditya-L1 mission, which will be shortly launched", said Reema Ghosh, Scientist and team member of Pragyan Rover.

PM Modi greets women scientists at ISRO:

Addressing scientists at ISRO’s Telemetry Tracking and Command Network Mission Control Complex in Bengaluru on Saturday, PM Modi said, "Women scientists played a key role in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission. The 'Shivkshakti' point (spot on the lunar South Pole where the 'Vikram' lander touched down) will inspire future generations to take up science in earnest and use it for the welfare of people. People's welfare remains our supreme commitment," PM Modi said to applause from the audience.

Congratulating the ISRO scientists on the historic lunar landing, PM Modi said they took the country to new heights.

"You (ISRO scientists) took the country to new heights. It was not an ordinary achievement," PM Modi said."This mission demonstrates the power of our space research and programme. India is on the moon," PM Modi added in his address at the ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters.

