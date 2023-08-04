Watch: When sisters of PM Modi, CM Yogi met in Uttarakhand temple

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Sisters of PM Modi and CM Yogi met during a visit to religious place in Uttarakhand.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s sister Vasantiben and the sister of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Shashi Devi met in Neelkanth Dham in Uttarakhand.

The sisters of PM Modi and CM Yogi had visited Uttarakhand to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva in the month of Sawan. They met near a temple in Kothari.

Prime Minister Modi's sister Vasantiben was visiting the place with her husband.

Yogi Adityanath is the second brother among four brothers and three sisters.

ALSO READ | 'Three things cannot be long hidden...': Priyanka Gandhi quotes Buddha after SC decision on Rahul Gandhi

ALSO READ | 'Come what may...': Rahul Gandhi's first reaction after SC verdict on Modi surname defamation case

Latest India News