'Three things cannot be long hidden...': Priyanka Gandhi quotes Buddha after SC decision on Rahul Gandhi

SC verdict on Rahul Gandhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra hailed the Supreme Court verdict staying the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 defamation case and quoted Gautam Buddha. Rejoicing the apex court's decision, Vadra referred to Gautam Buddha's words, emphasizing that certain things, like the sun, the moon, and the truth, cannot remain concealed for long.

“Three things cannot be long hidden: the sun, the moon, and the truth” ~Gautama Buddha," Priyanka Gandhi tweeted. She further thanked the apex court for the “fair” decision and wrote “Satyameva Jayate”.

Other leaders on SC decision

Several other Congress leaders and members of the Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A also congratulated the leader.

The party's general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the top court's judgment is a “strong vindication of truth and justice.”

“The Supreme Court judgment is a strong vindication of truth and justice. Despite the relentless efforts of the BJPs machinery, @RahulGandhi has refused to bend, break or bow, choosing instead to place his faith in the judicial process,” he tweeted.

He said that his verdict should be a “lesson” for the BJP and added that the party will continue to expose the government’s failures. “Let this be a lesson to the BJP and its acolytes: you can do your absolute worst but we will not back down. We will continue to expose and call out your failures as a Government and as a party. We will continue to uphold our Constitutional ideals and repose faith in our institutions which you so desperately want to destroy. Satyameva Jayate!” Jairam tweeted.

Shiv Sena leader Adityaa Thackeray also congratulated the leader and said, "Rahul Gandhi should not apologize at all. The relief given by the Supreme Court today is welcome. BJP is scared of Bharat Jodo Yatra."

SC on Rahul Gandhi's case

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the conviction of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a 2019 defamation case over his Modi surname remark, restoring his status as an MP. A three-judge bench of Justices B R Gavai, P S Narasimha and Sanjay Kumar said no doubt that the utterances were not in good taste and that a person in public life is expected to exercise caution while making public speeches.

The Supreme Court made some serious observations in its verdict, both on the Gujarat trial court and Rahul Gandhi.

The top court said that the ramifications of the trial court’s order are wide.

“Not only was Gandhi’s right to continue in public life affected but also that of the electorate who elected him,” SC said.

It further said that the trial court judge gave no reason for imposing a maximum sentence.

“No reason has been given by trial court judge for imposing maximum sentence, order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication,” SC said.

After the verdict, Rahul Gandhi’s membership in Lok Sabha, which was suspended by Speaker Om Birla, can now be restored. This implies that the Congress leader can now contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, which is a huge boost for the party with less than a year to go before the elections.

