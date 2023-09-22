PM Modi to receive rousing welcome at BJP headquarters post Women's Reservation Bill clearance by Parliament

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi flashes victory sign with women MPs as they celebrate after the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam (womens reservation bill) by the Rajya Sabha in the special session of the Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will receive a rousing welcome at the BJP headquarters in the national capital today (September 22). PM will be received by mahila morcha members and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday after the passage of the Women Reservation Bill in both houses of the Parliament.

Women's Reservation Bill which cleared its final legislative hurdle at the Rajya Sabha guarantees 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha as well as the state legislative assemblies.

BJP workers celebrated outside party office following the passing of the Women's Reservation Bill. A woman said, "The Bill was awaited for 27 years. A historic era has begun. The Bill was passed in a golden era. It is a big day for women".

A day after it was cleared in the Lok Sabha, the Upper House on Thursday passed the women’s reservation bill, aptly titled Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, unanimously with 214 members voting in support and none against. Following the passage of the bill, both Houses of Parliament were adjourned sine die.

Meanwhile, women MPs took turns to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the passage of the draft legislation. Women members from both Houses of Parliament were all smiles as they presented a bouquet to Prime Minister Modi on the historic passage of the Bill in Parliament.

