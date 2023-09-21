'Defining moment in democratic journey': PM Modi after Rajya Sabha nod for Women's Reservation Bill

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rajya Sabha

Reacting over the passage of the bill in both Houses- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed the development as a defining moment in the nation's democratic journey.

"A defining moment in our nation's democratic journey! Congratulations to 140 crore Indians. I thank all the Rajya Sabha MPs who voted for the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam. Such unanimous support is indeed gladdening," the PM posted on X.

With the passage of the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam in Parliament, we usher in an era of stronger representation and empowerment for the women of India, his post read.

"This is not merely a legislation; it is a tribute to the countless women who have made our nation. India has been enriched by their resilience and contributions. As we celebrate today, we are reminded of the strength, courage, and indomitable spirit of all the women of our nation. This historic step is a commitment to ensuring their voices are heard even more effectively," he added.

Earlier in a historic move, the Rajya Sabha passed the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Eighth Amendment) Bill, 2023 which is Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, on Thursday night. The development paved the way for reserving one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies. 215 Rajya Sabha MPs voted in favour of the bill, while none of MPs voted against it in the Upper House.

" It is only a coincidence...as per Hindu calendar, today is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday", said Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar congratulating the PM on the historic legislation being passed in the Upper House.

