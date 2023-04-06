PM Modi to address party workers on BJP's 43rd foundation day today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As the saffron party celebrates its 43rd foundation day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party workers virtually in the Parliament today (March 6). Announcing the same on Twitter, the PM said, " At around 10 am will be addressing party workers."

April 6 marks the BJP's 43rd foundation day and the party has organised various programmes right from the booth level. "We have close to a year to go before the next general elections and the BJP is on the cusp of creating history by forming a government for the third time in a row. The address by our tallest leader will act as a guiding force and motivate us to give in our best in the years and months to come. We are looking forward to the 'margdarshan' by Modi ji on this auspicious occasion of our foundation day," a senior BJP official told media.

It is to be noted that April 6 will be the last day of the ongoing Budget Session which has been an absolute washout as the Opposition continues to demand a Joint Parliamentary Committee on the Hindenburg report on Adani group and the BJP has been demanding Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for his remarks on Savarkar and insulting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is one of the tallest OBC leaders.

