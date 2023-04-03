Monday, April 03, 2023
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi emerges most popular global leader, leaves behind Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak: Survey

PM Modi emerges most popular global leader, leaves behind Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak: Survey

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared the information on Twitter saying that PM Modi remains the most loved, admired & trusted global leader.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 03, 2023 18:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged most popular global leader once again leaving behind US President Joe Biden, UK counterpart Rishi Sunak in a new survey. The survey conducted by Morning Consult in its latest data updated on March 30, 2023 showed PM Modi on the top of the list, followed by Mexican President Lopez Obrador and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi has topped the list with 76 per cent rating. Others in the list are US President Joe Biden with 41 per cent rating at the 6th spot and England Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with 34 per cent rating at the 10th spot.

Morning Consult is a global decision intelligence firm that tracks the major decisions taken by global leaders. The survey results are based on data curated between March 22-28.

  1. Modi: 76%
  2. López Obrador: 61%
  3. Albanese: 55%
  4. Meloni: 49%
  5. Lula da Silva: 49%
  6. Biden: 41%
  7. Trudeau: 39%
  8. Sánchez: 38%
  9. Scholz: 35%
  10. Sunak: 34%
  11. Macron: 22%

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared the information on Twitter saying, "PM @NarendraModi ji remains the most loved, admired & trusted global leader."

ALSO READ | 'Corruption gives rise to dynasticism, nepotism': PM Modi at CBI's diamond jubilee celebration

ALSO READ | Truth my weapon and support in fight to save democracy: Rahul Gandhi in new 'mitrakal' jibe at Modi govt

Latest India News

IPL 2023: Read the fastest live coverage , analysis, records, interesting news of the T20 tournament only on India TV English Digital
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Top News

Related India News

Latest News