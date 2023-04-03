PM Modi emerges most popular global leader, leaves behind Joe Biden, Rishi Sunak: Survey

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged most popular global leader once again leaving behind US President Joe Biden, UK counterpart Rishi Sunak in a new survey. The survey conducted by Morning Consult in its latest data updated on March 30, 2023 showed PM Modi on the top of the list, followed by Mexican President Lopez Obrador and Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese.

PM Modi has topped the list with 76 per cent rating. Others in the list are US President Joe Biden with 41 per cent rating at the 6th spot and England Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with 34 per cent rating at the 10th spot.

Morning Consult is a global decision intelligence firm that tracks the major decisions taken by global leaders. The survey results are based on data curated between March 22-28.

Modi: 76% López Obrador: 61% Albanese: 55% Meloni: 49% Lula da Silva: 49% Biden: 41% Trudeau: 39% Sánchez: 38% Scholz: 35% Sunak: 34% Macron: 22%

Union Minister Piyush Goyal shared the information on Twitter saying, "PM @NarendraModi ji remains the most loved, admired & trusted global leader."

