Australian PM's India visit next month, likely to watch Ind vs Aus 4th test with PM Modi in Ahmedabad

Image Source : FILE PHOTO, PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese at G20 Summit, in Bali, Indonesia earlier in November 2022

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is set to make his maiden trip to India in March to further advance bilateral relations with India. He is also expected to visit Ahmedabad with PM Modi to witness the 4th test match between India and Australia.

Albanese who will be on his maiden trip to India will hold discussions on a range of issues including trade, investment and critical minerals with PM Modi.

People familiar with Australian PM Albanese's itinerary said that he is expected to arrive in India on March 8 and he and PM Modi are likely to travel to Ahmedabad to witness the fourth cricket Test match between India and Australia.

India and Australia fourth test match will begin on March 9 in Ahmedabad.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited Australia to set the ground for his visit to India.

Albanese also tweeted about meeting Jaishankar in Australia.

"It was wonderful to meet with @DrSJaishankar his morning ahead of my trip to India next month. We discussed our strategic partnership, economic opportunities and the people-to-people ties that enrich our nations," he tweeted.

