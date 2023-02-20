Chandrayaan-3: India's moon mission passes crucial test confirming its ability to operate in space

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO/ISRO India's moon mission passes a test confirming its ability to operate in space. (Photo for representation only)

Chandrayaan-3: India's upcoming moon mission, Chandrayaan-3, has successfully passed the Electro-Magnetic Interference/Electro-Magnetic Compatibility (EMI/EMC) test at the U R Rao Satellite Centre in Bengaluru. The test, which took place between January 31 and February 2, ensures the functionality of the satellite subsystems in the space environment and their compatibility with expected electromagnetic levels.

The mission consists of three major modules, namely the Propulsion module, Lander module, and Rover, and will require the establishment of radio-frequency communication links between them.

Crucial Test

The EMI/EMC test conducted on Chandrayaan-3 tested for launcher compatibility, antenna polarization of all RF systems, standalone auto compatibility tests for orbital and powered descent mission phases, and Lander & Rover compatibility tests for the post-landing mission phase. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the performance of the systems was found to be satisfactory.

Chandrayaan-3 launch date

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up to the Chandrayan-2 mission, and aims to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The mission has three main objectives: to demonstrate a safe and soft landing on the lunar surface, to demonstrate the rover's roving capabilities on the moon, and to perform in-situ scientific observations. Although the ISRO has not announced any final launch dates, it is expected to take place in the second or third quarter of 2023.

The successful EMI/EMC test is seen as a significant step forward for the Chandrayaan-3 mission, and paves the way for further testing and eventual launch. The mission is considered of great importance to India's space program, as it seeks to increase the country's understanding of the Moon's composition and pave the way for future missions.

FAQs:

Q1: What is ISRO?

ISRO stands for the Indian Space Research Organisation. It is the space agency of the Indian government and is responsible for the development and operation of India's space programs.

Q2: What is Chandrayaan?

Chandrayaan is a lunar exploration program led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The name "Chandrayaan" is derived from the Sanskrit word "Chandra" which means "Moon" and "Yaan" which means "vehicle".

